TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Stabilizes near 106.00 as fears of Yen intervention cool

  • AUD/JPY halts its decline after intervention fears triggered a nearly 300-pip pullback.
  • RSI stays bullish but flattens, signaling consolidation before a potential trend continuation.
  • A break above 107.59 targets 108.00–109.00, while downside risks reemerge below 105.00.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Stabilizes near 106.00 as fears of Yen intervention cool
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The AUD/JPY halts its downtrend and trades flat during Tuesday’s US session after posting back-to-back bearish daily candles, on speculation of intervention in the FX markets to boost the Japanese Yen. Consequently, the Aussie dropped but as of writing, it has recovered some ground, capping its weekly losses and exchanges hands at around 106.61, virtually unchanged.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The AUD/JPY is upwardly biased despite finding resistance at the top of an uptrend channel at 109.00. The intervention threats sparked a sell-off in the cross pair, which hit 106.08, dropping nearly 300 pips.

Even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) made a U-turn, it remains bullish. But as the slope turned flat, traders should expect some sideways price action, before the uptrend resumes.

For a bullish continuation, the AUD/JPY must clear the January 26 high of 107.59. Once surpassed, the next stop would be 108.00 and 109.00, the yearly high.

Conversely, if AUD/JPY retreats below 103.00, this exposes the December 19 high turned support at 105.22, before the cross dives to 105.00. On further weakness, the next support would be the December 9 sing high turned support at 104.40.

AUD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-1.32%-1.25%-1.30%-0.85%-1.13%-1.33%-1.57%
EUR1.32%0.07%0.06%0.48%0.20%0.00%-0.24%
GBP1.25%-0.07%-0.38%0.42%0.12%-0.07%-0.32%
JPY1.30%-0.06%0.38%0.47%0.18%0.02%-0.25%
CAD0.85%-0.48%-0.42%-0.47%-0.41%-0.45%-0.73%
AUD1.13%-0.20%-0.12%-0.18%0.41%-0.20%-0.44%
NZD1.33%-0.01%0.07%-0.02%0.45%0.20%-0.25%
CHF1.57%0.24%0.32%0.25%0.73%0.44%0.25%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD comes under pressure near the 1.1950 zone following the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Greenback’s rebound prompted spot to face some correction while investors continue to assess the latest FOMC event. On Thursday, the focus of attention will be on the weekly US labour market data and Factory Orders.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

At its January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, a decision that was fully in line with market expectations.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers