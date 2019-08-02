US Pres. Trump: Could delay or halt imposition of tariffs if China takes positive action

During an interview with CNBC, US President Donald Trump said that they could delay or halt the imposition of tariffs if China "takes positive action."

Yesterday, Trump in a Twitter thread announced that starting September 1 they impose 10% tariffs on the additional $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. Chinese officials said that Trump's decision was against what the sides agreed upon at this week's trade talks in Shanghai and noted that they will retaliate if the US were to impose tariffs.

Investors will be paying close attention to the performance of Wall Street's main indexes at the opening bell to see if Trump's latest comment did anything to bring risk appetite back to markets.