WHO: Pause in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial shows it is well-run

“The pause in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial shows it is a 'well-run' trial,” World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The WHO, further, said that the pause showed that they have looked at safety in 'an appropriate manner'.

Last week, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford announced that they had stopped the key phase 3 trials of a coronavirus vaccine after a participant was found to have an inflammatory syndrome that affects the spinal cord.

Over the weekend, the British pharma company said that they have been given a go-ahead to restart the vaccine trials in the UK.

Market reaction

The market mood is already upbeat and therefore the comments from WHO add to the optimism.

AstraZeneca plc is gaining 2.50% to regain 8,600 levels, at the time of writing.

S&P 500 futures rally 0.68%, approaching the 3,400 mark. AUD/USD trades close to weekly tops of 0.7336, up 0.51% on the day.