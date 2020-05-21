US Pres. Trump: China is on a massive disinformation campaign, it’s a disgrace!

US President Donald Trump has taken to twitter, with bold comments once again accusing China of mishandling the coronavirus handling and attacking the world with disinformation.

Trump tweeted out: “Spokesman speaks stupidly on behalf of China, trying desperately to deflect the pain and carnage that their country spread throughout the world. Its disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace. It all comes from the top. They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t!

“China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along!” he added.

Market reaction

With Trump’s persistently taking a jab at China, the tensions between the two economies continue to escalate and dampen the market mood. Therefore, the US dollar has popped higher across the board, benefiting from the haven bids.

AUD/USD tumbles towards 0.6560 on resurgent dollar demand and Australia-China trade tensions while USD/JPY rallies to 107.75 despite mixed Asian equities and negative S&P 500 futures.