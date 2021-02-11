US Pres. Biden: Under impression there was more vaccine available than actually was

In his latest comments over the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, US President Joe Biden conveyed the difference between the actual availability of the vaccines versus the anticipated stock of the jabs.

The same could have been behind Moderna’s latest pact to deliver 100 million vaccine doses to the US by end of July. The move brings total vaccine commitments to 300 million.

Also on the same line are the statements from US Health Official Dr. Anthony Fauci who said that they can develop new vaccine boosters for variants if needed. The updates rolled out after the vaccine Czar conveyed more worries from the South African variant of the virus.

Good for markets…

Although Wall Street closed as soon as the US vaccine news started rolling out, market optimism can gain extra support from the latest updates. However, off in China may restrict the moves during Friday’s Asian session.