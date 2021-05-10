US Pres. Biden: People offered a job must take it or lose unemployment benefits

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that they need to stay focused on creating jobs and beating the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"We're moving in the right direction on economic growth."
"In the months to come, the US will see the fastest economic growth country has seen in 40 years."
"Coronavirus counts have dropped since April jobs reports, vaccinations are up."
"State and local governors can apply for funds starting Monday."
"1. 3 million state and local employees are out of work."
"People offered a job must take it or lose unemployment benefits."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on risk sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 4,224.
