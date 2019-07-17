US: Positive outlook despite softer housing figures – ING

James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, notes that the US housing starts and building permits were weaker than expected in June, but consumer fundamentals are in good shape and plummeting mortgage rates are stimulating demand, offering hope for a turnaround.
Key Quotes
“June US housing starts – the number of new residential construction projects started – have come in a little softer than expected. 1253k projects got underway last month, 0.9% down on May, versus the consensus forecast of 1260k. Building permits were down 6.1% month on month, leaving them at their weakest level since May 2017.”
“We remain upbeat on the prospects for US housing. After all, the consumer is in great shape with employment at record levels, wages rising strongly in real terms and confidence remaining firm. Importantly, mortgage rates have plummeted in the wake of the plunge in Treasury yields.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD mute just above 1.1200, waiting for a signal
The EUR/USD pair is stable and confined to a tight intraday range, unable to run, despite upbeat EU inflation and disappointing US housing figures. Dismal market’s mood backing the greenback without boosting it.
GBP/USD bounced from fresh yearly lows at 1.2381
Sterling remains depressed amid Brexit jitters pushing investors away from the currency. UK data did not help as inflation met the market’s expectations in June.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle
Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold: Bears challenge a key pivotal support near $1400 mark
Technical indicators on the mentioned chart have been gaining negative traction and support prospects for an eventual bearish breakdown. However, oscillators on the daily charts - although have been losing positive momentum, maintained their bullish bias and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.