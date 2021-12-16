US: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index fell to 15.4 in December vs. 30.0 expected

According to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released on Thursday, the headline Manufacturing Activity Index of the Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey fell to 15.4 in December from 39.0 in November. That was a much bigger drop than the expected decline to 30.0.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1350 with initial reaction to ECB
EUR/USD rose sharply with the initial reaction to the European Central Bank's decision to end the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) in March. The pair is currently trading at its highest level in a week near 1.1340 as investors await Lagarde's press conference.
GBP/USD gains traction as BOE hikes the policy rate by 15 basis points
GBP/USD advanced to its highest level in two weeks near 1.3350 after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% after the December meeting. EUR/GBP is also trading at its weakest level since late November at 0.8470.
GBP/USD gains traction as BOE hikes the policy rate by 15 basis points
GBP/USD advanced to its highest level in two weeks near 1.3350 after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% after the December meeting. EUR/GBP is also trading at its weakest level since late November at 0.8470.
Gold retreats modestly from daily highs, stays above $1,780
Gold rose toward $1,790 in the early European session but seems to be struggling to preserve its bullish momentum. The greenback remains on the back foot with the US Dollar Index edging lower toward 96.00 after BOE rate hike.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?