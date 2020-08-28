US: Personal Spending increases by 1.9% in July vs. 1.5% expected

- Personal Spending in US rose more than expected in July.
- US Dollar Index stages a modest rebound after the data.
Personal Spending in the US rose by 1.9% on a monthly basis in July, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed on Friday. This reading followed June's increase of 6.2% (revised from 5.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation of +1.5%.
Further details of the publication showed that Personal Income, which declined by 1% in June, expanded by 0.4%, compared to analysts' estimate for a decrease of 0.2%.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index recovered modestly with the initial reaction to the data and was last seen losing 0.65% on the day at 92.38.
