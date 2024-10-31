Hurricanes and the Boeing strike are the name of the game in October, and we expect this combination of shocks to heavily (but temporarily) distort this month's jobs figures. Underlying this, though, high-frequency data was already pointing to a slower month of hiring than September, TDS’ analysts note,
US elections may cause further USD rallies
“Given the crowded data and event schedule, markets may struggle with the reaction to the payroll report unless it is significantly above or below consensus. We expect rates to bull steepen if our forecast for a notably weaker payroll report proves correct, but the upcoming US election and FOMC meeting could blunt the impact of a data surprise.”
“Given the unique and noisy circumstances of this report, markets should not draw any meaningful signal and as US data in aggregate has been relatively more resilient. Our positioning indicators now flag the USD as long which does pose a risk to further USD strength.”
“Catalysts for further USD rallies now lie in the outcome of US elections particularly if the risk of a Trump Presidency is realized with tariffs and tax cuts.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps its daily gains below 1.0900 post-US PCE
EUR/USD continues to trade modestly higher on the day but remains below 1.0900 in the American session on Thursday. The risk-averse market atmosphere and PCE inflation data for September support the USD, limiting the pair's upside.
USD/JPY trims losses and approaches 153.00
Following an earlier decline below 152.00, USD/JPY now manages to regain some composure and advance to the vicinity of the 153.00 barrier. The initial strong bullish move in the Japanese Yen came after BoJ's Ueda left the door open to a potential rate hike in December at the bank's meeting early onThursday.
Gold extends daily slide to $2,750 area
Gold extends its correction from the record-high it set at $2,790 and trades near $2,750. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds in positive territory above 4.3% after US inflation data, causing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Eurozone inflation up to 2% in October as unemployment hits new record low
The Eurozone’s inflation rate increased more than expected, with core inflation stable at 2.7%. The direction of incoming data in the region is not quite clear, which provides the ECB with confusing signals for the path of rate cuts.
Bank of Japan holds rates steady amid signs of modest GDP growth
Monthly industrial production results have been mixed but generally indicate a modest recovery in third-quarter GDP. Clear guidance from the Bank of Japan remains elusive, with each upcoming meeting being pivotal.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.