"A slowdown in the US oil industry also has ramifications for US natural gas supply, given that a large amount of this supply is associated with production. This could be an issue, particularly given the stronger gas demand we’ll see with a ramp-up in US LNG export capacity."

"The US oil rig count stands at 479, down from a peak of 489 at the start of April. Well completions also appear to be trending lower, reflected in a lower frac spread count. In addition, if drilling activity does hold up, it isn’t guaranteed to translate to production. Producers may delay completing these wells in the current low-price environment. This would cause an increase in the inventory for drilled, but uncompleted wells (DUCs)."

"According to the Dallas Federal Reserve Energy Survey, oil producers need, on average, US$65/bbl to profitably drill a new well. With West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trading closer to the mid-US$50s, there’s little incentive to drill. Producer hedging may protect some oil producers initially. But US crude oil supply growth in 2025 and 2026 is looking less likely."

