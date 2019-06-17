US Official: US preparing to send additional troops to Middle East in response to threat from Iran – Reuters

Early on Tuesday, Reuters cited news from the unnamed US official sources saying that the US is preparing to send additional troops to the Middle East in response to the threat from Iran.

Iran has been warning the US off-late and said to further move away from the nuclear deal on Monday.

Geopolitical disturbances between both the nations i.e. Iran and the US are positive to Crude prices.

WTI trades little negative to $51.90 by the press time of early Asian session on Tuesday.