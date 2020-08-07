US official: The measure against WeChat does not block other Tancent transactions

While clarifying the market confusion over US President Donald Trump’s executive order over the banning of Chinese apps, the White House official said, as per Bloomberg, that not all the transactions with the Tech giant will be blocked in the next 45 days.

The measure against WeChat blocks all transactions related to WeChat with the app’s owner or its subsidiaries, but not other transactions.

The measure would apply to any transaction over which the U.S. could have jurisdiction, and sanctions would be defined by the U.S. Commerce Secretary.

Transactions subject to punishment could include purchases of ads on the apps and agreements to make TikTok or WeChat available in app stores.