US Nonfarm Payrolls disappointed in April – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew reviews the latest labour market report (Friday).
Key Quotes
“The US economy continued to add jobs in April but it was nonetheless a big disappointment as the US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) rose by just 266,000 jobs, well missing the Bloomberg median estimate of 1 million jobs. A further disappointment was the marked downward revision to the number of jobs gained in March to 770,000 (from the previous estimate of 916,000).”
“The positive jobs print in April was contributed by the services sector and government hiring (48,000). Within services, the jobs creation was mainly attributed to the continued hiring recovery for virus-sensitive leisure and hospitality industries (+331,000, of which bars and restaurants gained the lion’s share with an increase of 187,000 jobs, hotel-related hiring added 54,000, and amusement, gambling and recreation businesses hired 73,000). Despite the strong gains in the period, employment in this industry is still 2.8 million (16.8%) lower compared to the pre-pandemic level of Feb 2020.”
“The number of unemployed persons was at 9.8mn in Apr (slightly higher than 9.7mn in Mar but importantly, it is still 5.7mn higher than in pre-pandemic level of Feb 2020). The number of persons on temporary layoff was at 2.1mn in Apr (little changed from Mar) but those who were unemployed for less than 5 weeks rose to 2.4mn (from 2.2mn in Mar) while long-term unemployment (those who were out of work for 27 weeks or more) edged lower to 4.18mn (from 4.22mn in Mar).”
“Following the weak jobs report, both US President Biden and US Treasury Secretary Yellen echoed similar view that April jobs numbers underscores the US economy is moving in the right direction but has a long way to go/long climb back to economic recovery Importantly, both were of the view that the additional unemployment benefits is not the factor keeping workers out of labor market.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2150 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment gauge beat expectations with 84.4 points. Earlier, concerns about inflation boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday
Gold refreshed multi-month tops on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. A modest USD rebound held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains.
SHIB price skyrockets as Binance Lists Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu
“DOGE killer” Shiba Inu coin has reached a new all-time high as it rides on bullish momentum from recent crypto exchange listings. SHIB price has climbed by over 2,260% in the past week, as many investors missed out on the Dogecoin pump.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.