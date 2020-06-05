US NFP: Special focus on number of workers on furlough or temporary layoff – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Friday’s US Non-Farm Payrolls data due on the cards at 1230 GMT.

Key quotes

“Headline is estimated at 7.25m.

Downward revisions to April payrolls are likely.

The unemployment rate to jump to 21.5%.

In interpreting tomorrow's report, we will again pay special attention to the number and share of workers on furlough or temporary layoff.”

