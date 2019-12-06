US: NFP likely to print 145k for November – Deutsche Bank

In view of Deutsche Bank analysts, today’s US NFP is unlikely to be a blockbuster though as the Fed have made it quite clear that they are on hold until further notice and although we have an FOMC next week its very very unlikely that today’s jobs report will change anything.

Key Quotes

“In terms of a preview, the consensus for November nonfarm payrolls is pegged at 185k (vs. 128k in October) but after Wednesday’s disappointing ADP (67k vs. 135k expected) print it’s likely that the whisper number is lower.”

“Our economists forecast 145k, with around 46,000 of that attributable to the resolution of the GM strike. They also expect average hourly earnings to have risen +0.3% mom, the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.6%, and hours work hold steady at 34.4 hours – all of which is in line with the wider consensus. All eyes on the data at 1.30pm GMT then.”