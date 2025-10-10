US natural Gas storage builds further – ING

EIA weekly Gas storage data shows that US Gas inventory rose by 80Bcf last week, higher than the average market expectations of a build of around 77Bcf, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Total Gas stockpiles totalled 4.5% above the five-year average

"However, this is below the five-year average addition of 94Bcf for this time of year. Total Gas stockpiles totalled 3.64Tcf as of 3 October, which is 4.5% above the five-year average. Meanwhile, US natural Gas fell for a third consecutive session with Henry Hub futures trading around $3.24/MMBtu today, the lowest in more than a week."

"The latest data from Insights Global show that refined product inventories in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region increased by 29kt WoW to 5.98mt for the week ending 9 October 2025. The increase was largely driven by Gasoil and naphtha inventories rising by 42kt and 87kt to 2.25mt and 542kt, respectively. However, Gasoline stocks fell by 32kt to 1.2mt, while fuel oil inventories declined by 19kt to 926kt over the reporting week. European Gasoline demand in some key markets has been fairly robust for much of this year, contributing to lower stocks."

"Meanwhile, in Singapore, refined product inventories fell by 2.5k barrels WoW to 45.2m barrels in the week ending 8 October 2025. The fall was driven by light distillates and residuals, which declined by 1.9m barrels and 892k barrels to 11.5m barrels and 23.7m barrels, respectively. However, middle distillate stocks rose marginally by 263k barrels to 10m barrels."