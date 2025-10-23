US mulls curbs on exports to China made with US software — Reuters

The White House is considering a plan to curb an array of software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, to retaliate against Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions, Reuters reported late Wednesday.

When questioned about limits on software exports to China. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "Everything is on the table." "If these export controls, whether it's software, engines or other things happen, it will likely be in coordination with our G-7 allies,” added Bessent.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading 0.08% lower on the day to trade at 0.6480.