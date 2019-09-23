US: Markit Composite PMI improves to 51 in September vs. 50.3 expected

- Markit Manufacturing PMI rebound to 51 from 50.3 in August.
- Markit Services PMI rose to 50.9 from 50.7 in August.
- US Dollar Index inched higher on the upbeat data.
The IHS Markit's preliminary September Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report today revealed that the business activity in both the manufacturing and the service sectors in September expanded at a more robust pace than they did in August.
The Manufacturing PMI rose to 51 from 50.3 in August to beat the market expectation of 50.3 and the Services PMI improved to 50.9 from 50.7 in August. The Composite PMI also advanced to 51 to beat the market expectation of 49.6. With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index inched higher and is now up 0.2% on the day near 98.70.
Commenting on the data, “The survey indicates that businesses continue to struggle against the headwinds of trade worries and elevated uncertainty about the outlook," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit. Below are some additional quotes from the press release.
"Although picking up slightly, the overall rate of growth in September remained among the weakest since 2016, commensurate with GDP rising in the third quarter at a subdued annualized rate of approximately 1.5%."
"Prospects also look gloomy, with inflows of new business down to the lowest since 2009 and firms’ expectations of growth over the coming year stuck at one of the most subdued levels since 2012."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.10 amid weak German PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.4 and other figures are disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB's Draghi speaks now.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.24 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, down. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at over one-week tops, around the $1520 region.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.