“While we suspect the slowdown in activity doesn't bode well for overall economic growth, the fact that manufacturers are more 'wise to the game' this cycle suggests they may be better positioned to weather an economic slowdown.”

“Manufacturers are not blind to the challenges they face. Slower demand for consumer goods, higher borrowing costs and fear of recession are all weighing on activity. In our own discussions with clients, many of them have been intrigued by the deviating dynamic between a slowing in U.S. industrial production and still elevated industrial backlogs and trying to figure out when those will converge.”

“This is not an encouraging report for industrial activity particularly for the manufacturing sector which comprises roughly three quarters of all output and where the decline in December was a larger 1.3%.”

US Industrial Production in the US fell 0.7% in December and November’s numbers were revised lower. With industrial production having fallen in six of the past eight months, the largest of which being November and December, it is evident that the manufacturing sector is already in recession, said analysts at Wells Fargo.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.