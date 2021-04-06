US: JOLTS Job Openings rise to 7.4 million in February vs. 6.9 million expected

US JOLTS Job Openings continued to rise in February.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 92.50 after the data.

The number of job openings on the last business day of February was 7.4 million, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) on Tuesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 6.9 million.

"Hires also edged up to 5.7 million while total separations were little changed at 5.5 million," the publication further read. "Within separations, the quits rate and layoffs and discharges rate were unchanged at 2.3% and 1.2%, respectively."

Market reaction

The greenback struggles to gather strength after this report and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.12% on a daily basis at 92.47.