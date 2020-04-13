US Jobless Claims likely to drop by more than one million – TDS

On Thursday, the weekly jobless claims report is due. After surging in March amid the coronavirus spread, the report gathered attention. Analysts at TD Securities expect initial jobless claims to show a decline by more than 1 million this week, with the level still signalling dramatic weakening in the labour market.
Key Quotes:
“The data suggest upside risk to our 13.0% Q2 forecast for unemployment, although we suspect some of the newly jobless will drop out of the labor force in the official data. The unemployment rate only includes individuals who say they have actively looked for a job in the past month.”
“Google search activity suggests that jobless claims have passed their apex, with the level still extraordinarily high. We forecast a drop to 5.0mn from 6.6mn this week. We estimate an extra 14.5 million claims relative to the previous trend over the last three weeks, equivalent to 8.8% of the labor force. That number will rise to 19.1mn, or 11.6% of the labor force, if our forecast for the upcoming week is realized.”
“The continuing claims and the insured unemployment rate series lag by a week relative to the new claims data, and they have probably been held down by processing delays, but they have begun to surge as well. At 5.1%, the insured unemployment rate in the week of March 28 was up from 1.2% two weeks earlier. The unemployment rate in the employment report is always higher than the insured rate as not all of the unemployed receive unemployment benefits. The differential between the two measures averaged 2.5 points in 2019 (3.7% versus 1.2%).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD post modest losses despite the dollar’s weakness
The greenback was among the weakest currencies at the beginning of the week, although the shared currency was unable to attract buyers. EUR/USD capped by sellers around 1.0950.
AUD/USD extends rally amid gold’s demand
The Aussie rallied against its American rival, with AUD/USD surpassing 0.6400 as soaring gold prices fueled demand for the commodity-linked currency. Gold trades at its highest since November 2012.
We have an OPEC+ deal
OPEC+ members met once again yesterday to try to finalise a deal. The sticking point had been Mexico not willing to accept its allocated cut. However the group has now agreed on the deal, and cuts are set to go ahead.
Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,711 on Monday boosted by risk-off flows.
WTI: OPEC+ has not done enough and Trump knows it
The price of oil has been in a chop on Easter Monday with European still out on holidays and the US thinner than usual and less volume going through, despite the weekend's news of an OPEC+ accord on a production cut.