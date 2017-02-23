US: Jobless claims and Fed speak in focus today - TDS

Research Team at TDS suggests that releases are quiet on top-tier data from the US, with only jobless claims (consensus: 240k) and the Chicago Fed National Activity index to note.

Key Quotes

“Markets will hear from a few more Fed speakers, including Fed President Kaplan (voter) who will address a bankers association in Texas. Fed President Lockhart, set to retire effective Feb 28, will speak on his 10-year tenure at the Fed at an Atlanta Fed banking outlook conference.”

“CAD: The CFIB Business Barometer for February is the lone event on the data calendar. In January the index stood at its second highest level since mid-2015.”