US ISM Services PMI improves to 54.4 in December

  • ISM Services PMI increased to 54.4 in December, surpassing consensus.
  • The US Dollar keeps its slightly bearish stance on Wednesday.
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Economic activity in the US service sector improved slightly in December, with the ISM Services PMI ticking higher to 54.4 from 52.6 in November, surpassing analysts' expectations.

Further poll results found that the Prices Paid Index—a crucial barometer of inflation—eased to 64.3 from 65.4, while the Employment Index increased to 52.0 from 48.9, indicating a decent pick-up in labour market conditions in the service sector. Finally, the New Orders Index improved to 57.9 from 52.9.

Market reaction

The Greenback remains slightly offered following the release, as investors continue to digest the weaker-than-expected employment data from the ADP report ahead of Friday’s crucial NFP figures. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reverses Tuesday’s gains and revisits the 98.50 region, maintaining the weekly recovery well in place.

GDP FAQs

A country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the rate of growth of its economy over a given period of time, usually a quarter. The most reliable figures are those that compare GDP to the previous quarter e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q1 of 2023, or to the same period in the previous year, e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q2 of 2022. Annualized quarterly GDP figures extrapolate the growth rate of the quarter as if it were constant for the rest of the year. These can be misleading, however, if temporary shocks impact growth in one quarter but are unlikely to last all year – such as happened in the first quarter of 2020 at the outbreak of the covid pandemic, when growth plummeted.

A higher GDP result is generally positive for a nation’s currency as it reflects a growing economy, which is more likely to produce goods and services that can be exported, as well as attracting higher foreign investment. By the same token, when GDP falls it is usually negative for the currency. When an economy grows people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation with the side effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors, thus helping the local currency appreciate.

When an economy grows and GDP is rising, people tend to spend more which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold versus placing the money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is usually a bearish factor for Gold price.

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, back below 1.1700 post-US ISM

EUR/USD is still struggling to find its balance on Wednesday, lingering below the 1.1700 milestone as neither side of the equation offers much conviction. Weaker Eurozone inflation is weighing on the Euro, while the US Dollar isn’t giving traders much to work despite the unexpected uptick in the US ISM Services PMI in December.

GBP/USD keeps the bearish stance below 1.3500

GBP/USD extends its pullback on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.3500 mark and building on Tuesday’s retreat. The pair remains on the back foot, with the US Dollar also struggling to find clear direction as investors continue to assess the release of key US data.

Gold bounces off lows, still below $4,500

Gold stays on the defensive on Wednesday, trading around $4,440 per troy ounce after snapping a three-day winning streak. The rally appears to have stalled near the $4,500 area, as a modest uptick in the US Dollar following key results from the domestic docket weighs on the precious metal. The move lower in bullion, however, appears somewhat contained by falling US Treasury yields across the curve.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Bitcoin extends correction below the $93,000 mark at the time of writing on Wednesday, signaling a cooldown from the early-year rally that touched $94,789 on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also facing headwinds amid uncertainty in market sentiment.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

Ripple (XRP) is trading downward but holding support at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as fear spreads across the cryptocurrency market, reversing gains made from the start of the year. 

