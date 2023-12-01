US: ISM Manufacturing PMI unchanged at 46.7 in November vs. 47.6 expected

- ISM Manufacturing PMI remained at 46.7 in November.
- US Dollar Index trimmed daily gains and fell to 103.50.
The economic activity in the US manufacturing contracted in November, for the 12th consecutive month, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 46.7, unchanged from October. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 47.6.
Key takeaways from the report:
The Manufacturing PMI® registered 46.7 percent in November, unchanged from the 46.7 percent recorded in October. The overall economy continued in contraction for a second month after one month of weak expansion preceded by nine months of contraction and a 30-month period of expansion before that.
The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 48.3 percent, 2.8 percentage points higher than the figure of 45.5 percent recorded in October.
The Production Index reading of 48.5 percent is a 1.9-percentage point decrease compared to October’s figure of 50.4 percent.
The Prices Index registered 49.9 percent, up 4.8 percentage points compared to the reading of 45.1 percent in October.
The Backlog of Orders Index registered 39.3 percent, 2.9 percentage points lower than the October reading of 42.2 percent.
The Employment Index registered 45.8 percent, down 1 percentage point from the 46.8 percent reported in October.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index pulled back modestly after the ISM report, falling toward the 103.50 area. However, EUR/USD remained near daily lows at 1.0850.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline to fresh weekly lows
EUR/USD dips further below the 1.0900 mark, posting fresh weekly lows as the US Dollar finds market favor ahead of the weekly close. The USD gains on a cautious mood as speculative interest awaits comments from Fed Chair Powell and the ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2650 as the US Dollar gathers pace.
GBP/USD continues to retreat, trading below the 1.2650 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar follows Treasury yields for direction, while the British Pound found support on hawkish BoE comments. All eyes are on US ISM PMI and Powell.
Gold under mild pressure and below $2,040
Gold price (XAU/USD) slips below $2,040, giving up some of its intraday gains, but retaining most of its weekly gains. Caution ahead of first-tier events maintains investors away from the bright metal.
Bitcoin less than 21,000 blocks away from fourth halving, financial advisors await Spot ETF approval
Bitcoin is inching closer to the anticipated fourth halving event, scheduled for April 17, 2024, tentatively. BTC price is likely to rally to its $40,000 target; analysts consider this level a “magnet” for Bitcoin.
Weekly focus: Disinflation continues
This week, inflation came in below expectations in the euro area and the US. In the euro area, headline inflation fell much more than expected to 2.4% y/y (consensus: 2.7% y/y) in November from 2.9% in October.