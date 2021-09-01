US: ISM Manufacturing PMI improves modestly to 59.9 in August vs. 58.6 expected

- ISM Manufacturing PMI edged slightly higher in August.
- US Dollar Index struggles to gains traction after PMI data.
In August, the economic activity in the US manufacturing sector expanded at a stronger pace than it did in July with the ISM's Manufacturing PMI rising modestly to 59.9 from 59.5. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 58.6.
Further details of the publication revealed that the Employment Index declined to 49 from 52.9 and the Prices Paid Index retreated to 79.4 from 85.7. Finally, the New Orders Index rose to 66.7 from 64.9.
Commenting on the data, "business Survey Committee panelists reported that their companies and suppliers continue to struggle at unprecedented levels to meet increasing demand," noted Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
"All segments of the manufacturing economy are impacted by record-long raw-materials lead times, continued shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products," Fiore added.
Market reaction
This report doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the USD's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.15% on the day at 92.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto high ground after mixed ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has is trading close to 1.1850, holding onto its gains after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 59.9 but the employment component dropped to 49. Earlier ADP's jobs report disappointed with 374K and eurozone PMIs exceeded estimates.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 on data-driven dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38 as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures missed with 374K in August. The ISM Manufacturing PMI's employment component contracted.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of US data
Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led optimism extends into Wednesday, limiting the upside attempts in gold price. The market mood remains upbeat, as investors shrug off global growth worries amidst expectations of more stimulus from China.
Ethereum to overtake Bitcoin as ETH enters 40% rally
Ethereum has surpassed $3,400, a significant psychological barrier, and the altcoin has one last resistance barrier at the $4,078 level before it rallies to a new all-time high.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.