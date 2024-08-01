US: Initial Jobless Claims rose more than estimated last week

- Initial Jobless Claims rose by 249K vs. the previous week.
- Continuing Jobless Claims rose by nearly 1.880M.
US citizens that applied for unemployment insurance benefits increased by 249K in the week ending July 27 according to the US Department of Labor (DoL) on Thursday. The prints came in above initial consensus (236K) and were higher than the previous weekly gain of 235K.
Further details of the publication revealed that the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2% and the 4-week moving average was 238.00K, an increase of 2.5K from the previous week's unrevised average.
In addition, Continuing Claims increased by 33K to 1.877M in the week ended July 20.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) comes under some pressure and leaves earlier tops past 104.40 against the backdrop of the incessant move lower in US yields across the curve.
(This story was corrected on August 1 at 12:55 GMT to say that Initial Jobless Claims were higher than the previous weekly gain of 235K, not lower).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2800 area as markets assess BoE policy decisions
After falling to a multi-week low at 1.2750 on Bank of England's (BoE) decision to cut policy rate by 25 basis points, GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2800 on Thursday. BoE Governor Bailey's cautious comments on additional policy easing seem to be helping Pound Sterling find support.
EUR/USD stays near 1.0800, eyes on US PMI data
EUR/USD stays in negative territory at around 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The data from the US showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 249K from 235K, limiting the USD's gains and allowing the pair to find support ahead of US PMI data.
Gold holds near $2,450 as focus shifts to US data
After climbing to a two-week high near $2,460, Gold lost its bullish momentum and retreated to the $2,450 area. Following Wednesday's sharp decline, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4%, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin holders accumulate without fear, Ethereum struggles while XRP holds gains steady
Bitcoin long-term holders have continued to accumulate BTC consistently in the last two months. Ethereum hovers around $3,100, struggles to make a comeback to resistance at $3,500.
Bank of England cuts rates and there are more to come this year
The Bank of England is staying tight-lipped on when it expects to cut rates again. But we think better news on services inflation and wage growth can unlock one, or more likely two rate cuts by year-end.