US: Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 215K last week

- Initial Jobless Claims missed consensus at 215K.
- Continuing Jobless Claims rose to 1.885M.
US citizens filing new applications for unemployment insurance ticked lower to 215K for the week ending April 12, as reported by the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday. This print came in below initial estimates and was lower than the previous week's revised tally of 224K (revised from 223K).
The report also highlighted a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.2%, while the four-week moving average decreased by 2.5K to 220.75K from the prior week’s revised average.
Moreover, Continuing Jobless Claims went up by 41K to reach 1.885M for the week ending April 5.
Market reaction
The Greenback keeps its upside momentum in place on Thursday, revisiting the 99.60 zone and gathering some fresh buying interest after bottoming out near 99.20 during early trade.
