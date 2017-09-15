US: Industrial production to remain unchanged in Aug – HSBC

In view of analysts at HSBC, the US industrial production data could be volatile over the next several months as late in August, Hurricane Harvey created broad disruptions to economic activity along the Gulf Coast.

Key Quotes

“Refining activity and petrochemical production in the region were heavily disrupted. At the national level, however, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that hours worked increased solidly in August across many manufacturing industries. We expect that August industrial production was unchanged m-o-m.”