US imposes sanctions on Russian oil companies 

The US President Donald Trump administration hit Russia's major oil companies with sanctions and accused the Russians of a lack of commitment toward ending the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The US Treasury Department stated Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, were targeted in a bid to damage Moscow's ability to fund its war machine.

The fresh sanctions were announced one day after plans for a summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were put on hold.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading 4.03% higher on the day to trade at $59.88.