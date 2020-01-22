US: Housing looks set to drive stronger economic growth – Wells Fargo

On Wednesday, the report on Existing Home Sales in the US showed a 3.6% increase in December. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, lower mortgage rates have brought buyers back out, but they warn inventories remain thin.
Key Quotes:
“Sales of existing homes rose a solid 3.6% in December to a 5.54 million-unit pace, which is the strongest since February 2018. Lower mortgage rates have brought buyers back into the market, particularly in the South and West, where population and employment growth remain exceptionally strong. The strength in existing home sales follows a string of positive housing reports and should offset some of the drag being exerted on the economy from sluggish global economic growth.”
“The December data are consistent with the pending home sales data, which had risen solidly in previous months. Existing home sales reflect closings, while pending home sales reflect purchase contracts. Most of the leading indicators of home sales suggest that the positive momentum should carry over into 2020. Mortgage applications for the purchase of a home have risen solidly so far this year, consumer confidence remains high and household balance sheets are in solid shape.”
“Preliminary data show existing home sales for 2019 totaling 5.34 million units, which is even with their 2018 level but is slightly below our forecast for the year. We are expecting sales to rise 1.4% in 2020 to 5.435 million units but we will need to see more sellers to hit that level. The number of existing homes for sale at the end of December fell 14.6% from the prior month and is down 8.5% from last December. At the current sales pace, there is just a 3.0 months’ supply of homes available for sale.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges toward 1.3150 amid upbeat UK data, USD weakness
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the British CBI Trends figure beat expectations. Markets are pricing a BOE rate cut less aggressively. The US dollar is on the back foot across the board amid reduced coronavirus fears.
EUR/USD struggles to recover amid Trump's tariff threats
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, close to the three-week lows, as President Trump continues threatening the EU with car tariffs. Markets remain concerned about the spreading coronavirus disease.
Australian employment Preview: Upbeat numbers could temper rate cut expectations
Australia will release this Thursday its December employment data. The economy is expected to have added 15.0K new jobs in the month, following a 39.9K increase in November.
Gold Price Analysis: Intraday uptick falters near 50-hour SMA, remains vulnerable
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.