US House votes to pass measure urging Pence to help remove Trump via 25th Amendment

The US House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, has voted in favor of asking Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet to remove President Donald Trump, in light of the Capitol Hill armed invasion.
Reuters reports that Pence has already told House leader Pelosi that invoking the 25th amendment is not in the best interest of the country
Meanwhile, the House vote on resolution urging 25th Amendment is ongoing, once approved, it will go to the Senate for Trump’s impeachment vote.
Market reaction
The above announcement has little to no impact on the fx markets, as the US dollar holds the lower ground alongside Treasury yields.
The S&P 500 futures rise 0.20% while Asian stocks trade mostly in the green. AUD/USD consolidates Tuesday’s rally under 0.7800. The pound and the kiwi are the best performers across the fx board so far this Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD eases towards 0.7750 amid weaker USD, covid woes
AUD/USD is back in the red, heading towards 0.7750 despite broad US dollar weakness. The dollar tumbles alongside Treasury yields, as markets assess the recent surge in the yields while surging covid cases globally remain a cause for concern. Focus on US CPI.
GBP/USD extending the upside but naked 1.3605 to be restested?
GBP/USD is moving higher in Asia, printing fresh highs for the week. US dollar runs out of juice as US yields ease, pound firmer on BOE. BOE Governor Bailey talked down the prospect of negative rates in the UK.
Gold raises a bear flag on the 4-hour chart
Gold gains ground in Asia as the US 10-year yield extends overnight drop. The bounce from Monday's one-month low of $1,816 has taken the shape of a bear flag pattern on the 4-hour chart. A move below the lower end of the flag would confirm a breakdown.
US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away
Inflation in the US has been stable for five months since prices recovered from the lockdown collapse in April and May. Prices are expected to rise slightly in December but is there no discernible pressure to return to their pre-pandemic levels.
Dollar index snaps three-day winning streak
The dollar index fell by 0.41% on Tuesday, ending a three-day winning run, which saw the battered index rise from 89.32 to 90.73, tracking an uptick in the US treasury yields. A strong dollar will be a key theme to watch out for in 2021, according to a fund manager.