US House votes to pass measure urging Pence to help remove Trump via 25th Amendment

The US House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, has voted in favor of asking Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet to remove President Donald Trump, in light of the Capitol Hill armed invasion.

Reuters reports that Pence has already told House leader Pelosi that invoking the 25th amendment is not in the best interest of the country

Meanwhile, the House vote on resolution urging 25th Amendment is ongoing, once approved, it will go to the Senate for Trump’s impeachment vote.

Market reaction

The above announcement has little to no impact on the fx markets, as the US dollar holds the lower ground alongside Treasury yields.

The S&P 500 futures rise 0.20% while Asian stocks trade mostly in the green. AUD/USD consolidates Tuesday’s rally under 0.7800. The pound and the kiwi are the best performers across the fx board so far this Wednesday.