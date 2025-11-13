US House votes on ending US government shutdown

The House of Representatives voted 222 to 209 to approve a funding package and end the longest government shutdown in US history on Wednesday.

The bill, which passed the Senate on Monday, has sizable momentum, and its approval by the House clears the way for US President Donald Trump to sign it into a law.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.05% on the day at 99.50.