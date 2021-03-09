US House Speaker Pelosi: Will take up Senate's $1.9 trillion covid bill by Wednesday

The US House of Representatives will approve the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill by Wednesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the Capitol early Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden’s massive stimulus package was passed by the Senate after a marathon overnight vote on Saturday.

Key quotes

The timing of a vote on the House floor “depends on when we get the paper from the Senate.”

“We’d take it up Wednesday morning at the latest.”

Market implications

The risk tone is firmer on the session so far this Tuesday, with the S&P 500 futures bouncing 0.25%.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index refreshes four-month highs at 92.50 despite a pullback in the Treasury yields across the curve.