U.S. house prices rise 1.6% in second quarter

U.S. house prices rise 1.6% in second quarterBy Eren Sengezer
"U.S. house prices rose 1.6 percent in the second quarter of 2017" the Federal Housing Finance Agency said on Tuesday.
- House prices rose 6.6 percent from the second quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017.
- FHFA's seasonally adjusted monthly index for June was up 0.1 percent from May.
- "U.S. house prices rose in most states during the second quarter," said FHFA Senior Economist William Doerner.
- Doerner added, "new home sales are climbing but, relative to the overall population, they still remain low from a historical perspective."
