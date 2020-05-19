US: Homebuilding will prove surprisingly resilient during this recession – Wells Fargo

Data released on Tuesday showed that US Housing Starts dropped 30% in April, in line with expectations. Despite the numbers, according to analysts at Wells Fargo, homebuilding is proving fairly resilient and demand seems to be perking up.
Key Quotes:
“April’s 30.2% decline in housing starts was widely expected and the underlying data confirm our thesis that homebuilding will prove surprisingly resilient during this recession. April’s decline largely reflects plunges in building activity in large states, some of which did not deem home construction an essential business. But activity also pulled back even in states where homebuilding was deemed essential, as builders grew cautious amidst a nearly complete lull in demand as well as growing concerns about apartment tenant demand and the ability to collect rents.”
“As more information became available, however, builders became more confident. Permits for new construction fell 20.8% to a 1.074 million-unit pace, suggesting that housing starts will rebound in coming months. The demand for housing is derived from the underlying growth in the economy and there is absolutely no doubt April was a difficult month.”
“April’s drop in starts also reflects some payback from the strong start to the year. Even with April’s drop, single-family starts through the first four months of this year are running 1.3% ahead of their year-ago level, and are up in every region except the Northeast, where they are down 25.5%. Builders still had plenty of work during the month of April and many projects will likely be stretched out as builders maintain social distancing practices and limiting the number of subcontractors in a home at any given time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims early gains, holds above 1.0920
The American dollar recovers as Fed’s Powell testifies before the Congress. The soft tone of equities weighs on high-yielding currencies, particularly European ones.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains near 1.2240
The Sterling retains most of its daily gains against the greenback, despite awful UK employment figures. The kingdom announced a post-Brexit tariffs’ regime.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play
Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.
Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1740 region.
US Dollar Index: Further downside could see 99.10 re-tested
DXY is down for the second session in a row, coming under further selling pressure amidst a strong recovery of the riskier assets. The leg lower has intensified after the breakdown of the 100.00 mark on Monday.