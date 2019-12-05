US: Home sales and new home construction are poised to end 2019 on a strong note – Wells Fargo

According to analysts at Wells Fargo, lower mortgage rates have brought buyers back and boosted homebuilding in the United States. They see that homebuilding appears set to improve substantially in 2020.
Key Quotes:
“Home sales and new home construction are poised to end 2019 on a strong note. Sales of new homes have risen in two of the past three months and have averaged a 726,000-unit pace over that period, marking the strongest pace since August 2007. Sales of existing homes have also improved, averaging a 5.44 million-unit pace the past three months—up from a 5.36 million-unit pace during the previous three months, with single-family homes accounting for practically all of the increase.”
“The improvement in home sales has bolstered homebuilder confidence and led to a steady increase in single-family starts, which have risen for five months in a row. Single-family starts have averaged a 921,000-unit pace the past three months, marking the strongest pace since October 2007.”
“Another factor restraining home buying is the declining movement between regions of the country this past decade. Recent data from the Census Bureau show migration within the United States has fallen to its slowest pace in the past 50 years.”
“Even with lower migration, homebuilding appears set to improve substantially in 2020. A rising share of Millennials are reaching a point in their lives where they are marrying, having children and looking to purchase their first home. The leading edge of the Millennial cohort will turn 39 in 2020 and a rising number will reach their late thirties every year well into the middle of the next decade. The improving demographics coincide with improving affordability, which stems both from lower mortgage rates and stronger income growth.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1100 as speculative interest prices in a dismal NFP
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains, despite discouraging EU data and slightly positive US figures. Focus shifts to US November employment figures.
GBP/USD ready to challenge May’s high
The GBP/USD pair is trading above 1.3150 and near a multi-month high at 1.3176, as Conservatives’ lead stabilized at 10 points.
USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00
The USD/JPY is ending the day with modest losses, as despite encouraging words from US trade representatives, there’s nothing new on a trade deal with China.
Gold: In search of a firm direction, remains vulnerable below 100-DMA
Following the previous session's intraday pullback from the vicinity of 100-day SMA, or one-month tops, gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early North-American session on Thursday.
USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00
The USD/JPY is ending the day with modest losses, as despite encouraging words from US trade representatives, there’s nothing new on a trade deal with China.