Tim Riddell, senior market strategist at Westpac, suggests that the US yield curve inversion has heightened markets’ angst over US recession risks.
Key Quotes
“Bloomberg and NY Fed (1yr ahead) recession indices, which both incorporate yield curves, show the sharp rise in those risks. Though there were pockets when individual indices rose without a recession, this was rarely the case when both indices rose.”
“The 30-31 July FOMC minutes did not show any urgency or deepening concern though there was a notable increase in divergent views and desire to maintain flexibility. The iteration of the mid-cycle nature of their easing, despite increased external concerns, may keep curve inversion in play and therefore the market’s sense of potential recession. Further yield curve concerns may be a feature of the Kansas Fed Symposium.”
Trump’s recent comments on unfavourably low/negative rates overseas could lead to further trade tariff tactics being deployed. The combination of such events could continue to favour USD overall even if there might be a rush towards safe haven currencies.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising after upbeat German PMI data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up on the day. German manufacturing PMI surprised with 43.6 and other figures also beat expectations. The ECB minutes are next.
GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 ahead of the Johnson-Macron meeting
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, steady. After German Chancellor Merkel offered UK PM Johnson 30 days to solve the Irish Backstop problem, Johnson meets French President Macron.
USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle
Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.
USD/CNH: Rallies, confirms falling channel breakout
Another wave of CNH selling could soon hit the market as the pair technical charts are reporting a bullish breakout. For instance, the pair has jumped 0.22% to levels above 7.08 today, confirming an upside break of the falling channel on the 4H chart.