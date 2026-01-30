US headline Producer Prices rose by 3% in December

US Producer Prices rose 3% in December from a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The print came in above estimates (2.7%) and matched the 3% gain recorded in the previous month.

Stripping out food and energy, core Producer Prices were up 3.3% YoY, above the 2.9% forecast and up from the previous 3% increase.

On a monthly basis, the headline PPI edged up 0.5%, and the core PPI rose by 0.7%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) trades on a positive foot on Friday, flirting with two-day highs near 96.60 as investors assess the recent data releases as well as the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair.