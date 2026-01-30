TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US headline Producer Prices rose by 3% in December

US headline Producer Prices rose by 3% in December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

US Producer Prices rose 3% in December from a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The print came in above estimates (2.7%) and matched the 3% gain recorded in the previous month.

Stripping out food and energy, core Producer Prices were up 3.3% YoY, above the 2.9% forecast and up from the previous 3% increase.

On a monthly basis, the headline PPI edged up 0.5%, and the core PPI rose by 0.7%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) trades on a positive foot on Friday, flirting with two-day highs near 96.60 as investors assess the recent data releases as well as the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair.

Inflation FAQs

Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.

Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.

Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD weakens below 1.1900, USD remains firm

EUR/USD weakens below 1.1900, USD remains firm

EUR/USD has slipped back into its downtrend, drifting below the 1.1900 support as the US Dollar’s recovery keeps gathering traction. Indeed, the Greenback’s push higher gathered pace after President Trump named Kevin Warsh as Jerome Powell’s successor and US Producer Prices rose more than expected in December.

GBP/USD retreats further, threatens 1.3700

GBP/USD retreats further, threatens 1.3700

Selling pressure remains on the rise, dragging GBP/USD back towards three-day lows around 1.3720-1.3710 at the end of the week. Cable’s retracement reflects a firmer rebound in the Greenback as investors digest Trump’s announcement of the next Fed chair.

Gold remains offered just above $5,000

Gold remains offered just above $5,000

Gold is extending its pullback, managing to trim part of its strong losses and regain the $5,000 mark and beyond on Friday. The precious metal’s severe drop comes amid broad-based profit-taking across the commodity space, alongside a firmer US Dollar and mixed US Treasury yields.

Stellar deepens correction, slipping to 3-month low as risk-off mood persists

Stellar deepens correction, slipping to 3-month low as risk-off mood persists

Stellar continues to trade in the red, slipping below $0.20 on Friday, a level not seen since mid-October. Bearish sentiment intensifies amid falling Open Interest and negative funding rates in the derivatives market. On the technical side, weakening momentum indicators support further correction in XLM.

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft's (MSFT) post-earnings cratering on Thursday sent other indices into pullback mode despite the narrow nature of its weakness.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continued their corrections on Friday, posting weekly losses of nearly 6%, 3%, and 5%, respectively. BTC is nearing the November lows at $80,000, while ETH slips below $2,800 amid increasing downside pressure.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers