US headline Producer Prices rose by 2.7% in September

US Producer Prices rose 2.7% in September from a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS). That was broadly in line with expectations, though slightly above August’s 2.6% uptick.

Stripping out food and energy, core Producer Prices were up 2.9% over the year, above the 2.7% forecast and up from the previous 2.8% increase.

On a monthly basis, the headline PPI edged up 0.3%, and the core PPI rose by 0.1%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) trades on the defensive on Tuesday, breaking below the 100.00 support to hit four-day lows as investors assess the recent data releases as well as increasing speculation of extra rate cuts by the Fed in the next few months