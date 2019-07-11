Analysts at TD Securities are looking for the US headline CPI to slow a further two tenths to 1.6% y/y in June (flat m/m), on the back of a notable decline in energy prices.

Key Quotes

“Core inflation should remain steady at 2.0% y/y, reflecting a firm 0.2% m/m advance. We pencil in a 0.2% m/m increase in core services and a flat reading in core goods, which should help buoy core CPI overall.”