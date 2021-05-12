US: Headline CPI likely to drop to 0.2% MoM in April – Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Wednesday’s US CPI release, with any rise likely to be transitory.
Key quotes
“Base effects on their own would drive inflation from 2.6% to 3.3% y/y and core from 1.6% to 2.1%.”
“Supply chain pressures and seasonal influences on month-over-month price changes account for the rest.”
“Such peaks-and the next month could see headline cross 4%-may be transitory, but we should be careful and not go too far with that view. Supply chains are badly damaged by the pandemic and, before that, the prior US administration's trade wars. Some capacity in the economy may never come back if behavior has been fundamentally altered away from demand for some types of activities toward other types that are unprepared. Some unemployed labor may be structural in nature. Demand for semiconductors and other components is so strong that various industry representatives suggest shortages could persist for years. “
“The Fed seems to have much greater conviction that inflation will fall back than is merited by its track record at forecasting inflation.”
Read: US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution. S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
GBP/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 1.4100 ahead of UK GDP, US inflation
GBP/USD snaps a three-day winning streak, consolidates gains near the 11-week top above 1.41. UK warns over NI post-Brexit trade deal, French-British tension ease in Jersey waters. UK Q1 GDP is expected to contract, US CPI may keep reflation fears on the table.
EUR/USD looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution. S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
Dogecoin Price stabilizes in preparation for rally to $1
Dogecoin price corrected over 40% from the May 8 high, but outstanding support at the April high keeps bullish aspirations focused on $1.00. Daily RSI shows a bearish momentum divergence. IntoTheBlock IOMAP metric shows considerable support just above the April high.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April, according to the consensus forecast from the Reuters survey of economists.