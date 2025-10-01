US government starts closure of most operations

The United States (US) government starts shutting down its operations as Congress fails to advance the funding bill.
The US government funding expired at 04:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The last government shutdown stretched from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019, lasting 35 days, during US President Donald Trump’s first term.
The immediate effect of a government shutdown will likely be the delay in the monthly labor market report, scheduled for this Friday,.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index has come under modest selling pressure following this news, losing 0.09% on the day at 97.73, at the time of writing.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|0.25%
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|EUR
|0.09%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.11%
|0.37%
|0.12%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.29%
|0.05%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|0.25%
|0.25%
|0.00%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|0.23%
|0.00%
|-0.13%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.37%
|-0.29%
|-0.25%
|-0.23%
|-0.25%
|-0.40%
|NZD
|-0.00%
|-0.12%
|-0.05%
|-0.25%
|-0.00%
|0.25%
|-0.12%
|CHF
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.08%
|-0.01%
|0.13%
|0.40%
|0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6600 amid risk aversion
AUD/USD is drifting lower below 0.6600 in the Asian session on Wednesday. Investors turn cautious amid the US government shutdown and chatter about the Chinese ban on Australian iron-ore imports, which, in turn, seems to undermine the risk-sensitive Aussie.
Gold: Additional upside appears in the offing
Gold keeps its record-setting rally intact early Wednesday, consolidating near lifetime highs above $3,870 as the United States heads for an imminent government shutdown. The Republicans and Democrats unlikely to strike a last-minute interim deal.
USD/JPY remains sidelined near 148.00, lacks bullish conviction
USD/JPY seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak, while on the sidelines near 148.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Expectations for an imminent rate hike by the BoJ, along with rising geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties, could support the Japanese Yen. Meanwhile, Fed rate cut bets and concerns about the US government shutdown fail to assist the US Dollar in attracting buyers, limiting the pair's upside.
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33
Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Ukrainian debt sustainability challenges remain heightened as new IMF programme talks accelerate
As Russia’s war in Ukraine war drags on with no end in sight, the challenges for Ukraine’s debt sustainability and finances are mounting. Addressing them requires the use of frozen Russian reserves. Deeper debt restructuring should also be considered.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.