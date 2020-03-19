US GDP could drop 14% in the second quarter - JP Morgan economist

The US economy could contract by 14% in the July to September period, a JP Morgan economist said on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
That would be the steepest drop since the fourth quarter of 2008 when the economy shrank by 8.4%.
The investment bank's chief economist Michael Feroli expects the US economy to shrink by 1.5% in 2020 and sees jobless rate rising to 6.25% by the middle of the year from the current 50-year low of 3.5%. The unemployment rate, however, is seen falling back to 5.25% by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD crashes to two-decade lows sub-0.5600 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD is down over 3% and renews a decade low below 0.5600, crashing amid increased expectations of an RBA rate cut and QE program while coronavirus-led sell-off in industrial metals and rush for the liquidy currency US dollar also keep the Aussie heavily pressured.
USD/JPY hits three-week highs above 109.00
The upside in the US dollar is gathering steam and boding well for USD/JPY despite the grim global economic outlook and risk aversion. Japan’s CPI data came in below expectations and BOJ minutes favors further easing, which adds to the gains in the spot.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.
WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00
WTI is again feeling the pull of gravity, having failed to take out the psychological hurdle at $24.00 in early Asia. Technical indicators are reporting oversold conditions, but the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.