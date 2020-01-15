Rabobank analysts point out that in the US (14:30 CET), the PPI data will give us a peak into inflation in the pipeline, while the Empire manufacturing index will update us about the state of the economy in New York state.
“Then (15:00 CET) we go to Canada for existing home sales. Later today, we have several Fed speakers on the agenda: Harker, Daly (17:00 CET) and Kaplan (18:00 CET). Finally (20:00 CET), the Fed will publish its Beige Book with anecdotal evidence on the state of the US economy. Still, most of the attention will go the trade deal signing ceremony in Washington (17:30 CET) and especially the details of the deal that should then be released.”
