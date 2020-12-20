US Fiscal Stimulus: Deal in sight after compromise on Fed-limiting GOP Proposal – WP

The Washington Post reports that Republican and Democratic lawmakers have reached a compromise on a contentious topic, paving the way for a $900 billion stimulus package. Lawmakers were drawing away from a conclusion after Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) wanted to introduce curbs to the Federal Reserve's powers to act.

The details of the compromise are yet to emerge. The Senate is set to vote on the full slate of legislation – which also includes averting a government shutdown and other financial fixes – on Sunday ahead of the market open.