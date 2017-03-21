US: Fedspeak to the fore - SocGen

Research Team at Societe Generale points out that there are no data releases of note on Tuesday and instead, markets will likely focus on Fed speakers who are out in force this week.

Key Quotes

“George, Mester, Rosengren and Dudley (Vice Chair) will all make public appearances today. Yellen (Chair), Kashkari (voting), Kaplan (voting), Evans (voting) and Bullard will speak later in the week. Market participants will look for any hints of hawkishness which could point to four hikes this year, or clues about any future balance sheet reduction.”