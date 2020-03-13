US: Fed will deliver a 75bp rate cut – Nordea

The Fed is under pressure to cut rates substantially at next week's FOMC meeting. Analysts at Nordea think they will deliver a 75 bp rate cut and expect higher EUR/USD.

Key quotes

“There is currently priced in a rate cut of around 90 bp. So the Fed needs to deliver big or go home. We think the former. Our forecast is a rate cut of 75 bp.”

“Markets are pricing in a clear risk of the Fed going to 0%. We see a high risk of that scenario unfolding as well as the Fed has clearly said that it prefers to move quickly and proactively in downturns.”

“We still look for higher EUR/USD (target 1.17), lower long bond yields in USD (target 0.30%) and at the very best mediocre risk appetite for equities.”