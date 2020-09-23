US FDA to tighten coronavirus vaccine authorization standards ahead of election – Reuters

Reuters has reported on the US Food and Drug Administration that is expected to soon announce new, more stringent standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The article explained that lowering the chances that one might be cleared for use before the Nov. 3 election.

Reuters was acknowlding the Washington Post reporting this on Tuesday.

The agency is issuing the guidance to boost transparency and public trust as health experts have become increasingly concerned that the Trump administration might be interfering in the approval process, the newspaper said.

According to the report, the FDA is expected to ask vaccine manufacturers seeking an emergency authorization to follow trial participants for a median of at least two months after they receive a second vaccine shot. It also said the agency is asking that trials identify a specific number of severe cases of COVID-19 in patients who received a placebo in the trials.

Market implications

US stocks are dependent on vaccine sentiment and stimulus.

The stalemate in Congress over the size and shape of another coronavirus-response bill will continue to dent hopes of a swift economic recovery and weigh on stocks.