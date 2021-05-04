US: Factory Orders rise by 1.1% in March vs. 1.3% expected

Factory Orders in US rose less than expected in March.

US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 91.20.

New orders for manufactured goods, Factory Orders, in the US rose by $5.8 billion, or 1.1%, to $512.9 billion in March, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Tuesday. This reading followed February's contraction of 0.5% (revised from -0.8%) and came in worse than the market expectation for an increase of 1.3%.

"New orders for manufactured durable goods in March, up ten of the last eleven months, increased $2.0 billion, or 0.8% to $256.9 billion, up from the previously published 0.5%," the publication further read.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the USD's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.3% on the day at 91.24.